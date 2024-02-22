A woman was shot and a search is underway for the gunman, Columbia police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot Tuesday night, the Columbia Police Department said.

The 27-year-old was shot in the lower body at an East Lake Trail home, police said Wednesday. That’s in the area between Interstate 77 and Garners Ferry Road.

Officers responded to the shooting at the home at about 10:30 p.m., according to police.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition, police said. Further information on her condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting. Police said that includes analyzing ballistic evidence in an effort to determine who pulled the trigger.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.