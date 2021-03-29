Woman shot, seriously wounded after men break into her Fort Worth home, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A woman was in serious condition Monday morning after two men broke into her north Fort Worth home and started shooting, Fort Worth police said.

The woman was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

A search continued Monday for the suspects.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting call shortly after 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of Loving Avenue.

The woman told officers that two men broke into the home and opened fire. She was hit once in the arm.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

The woman told police she did not know the men who stormed into her home.

