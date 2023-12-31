Woman shot and set on fire dies, Mississippi cops say. Officials look for suspect

Officials in Mississippi are looking for a suspect after they say a woman was shot and set on fire.

Sammy Patrick is wanted in connection with the killing, according to a Dec. 30 Facebook post by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 p.m. Dec. 30, authorities in Forest said they found a woman who had been shot, sexually assaulted and set on fire, WLBT reported. The woman died.

Officials have not released the woman’s name, but have identified Patrick as a suspect.

On Dec. 20, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook asking the public for help locating Patrick who was wanted on multiple felony auto theft and burglary warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Forest is about 50 miles northeast of Jackson.

