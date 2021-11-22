Woman shot after she ‘accidentally drifted’ into another driver’s lane, PA cops say

A 38-year-old woman was shot while driving on the Pennsylvania turnpike after she drifted into another lane, state police said.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of a shooting on Interstate 76 East on the afternoon of Nov. 21. They found the woman with a gunshot wound to her stomach, police said in a report.

The woman said she had “accidentally drifted” into another driver’s lane and cut the other motorist off, the report said.

Police said the other driver accelerated, “brandished a handgun” and shot into the woman’s vehicle once. The suspect was identified as Andrew Skinner, 30, who continued driving and was later caught, police said.

He faces a number of charges, including attempted homicide, police said.

