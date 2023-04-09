Woman shot in Sherwood Forest, suspects are in custody

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a women shot in 4900 Donnybrook Avenue.

When they arrived tot he scene they located a women in her 20s shot once and had other injuries.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Violent Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded and are currently conducting their investigation.

JSO says they believe they have all suspects involved in custody.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

