Woman shot in southwest Atlanta, police say she was shot by an ’acquaintance’

Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. Police said the woman was alert and breathing, and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened at 3510 Somerset Trl in southwest Atlanta. Police said it appears the victim and the shooter were acquaintances.

Investigators said they are working to gather more information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.

