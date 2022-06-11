Woman shot after street fight in Duquesne

A woman was shot after a fight spilled into the street in Duquesne.

According to the acting police chief, the incident started inside of Reese’s Supper Club early Saturday morning.

Around 15 people were in the street and amid the fighting, a woman was shot, according to the acting chief.

The acting chief also said the victim was driven to the hospital by private means.

There’s no word on her condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

