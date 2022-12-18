A woman was shot Sunday morning at a coffee bar in Broward, sheriff’s office says

A woman was shot Sunday morning at a coffee shop in Cooper City, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 9 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at Clutch Coffee Bar at 9630 Stirling Rd., the sheriff’s office said in a news release. There they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken in an unknown condition to the hospital.

Detectives with BSO’s Robbery Unit are investigating the shooting.

Clutch Coffee Bar’s management didn’t immediately tell the Miami Herald whether the victim was an employee or a customer.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.