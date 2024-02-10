Woman shot in targeted attack, police investigating

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting in the area of Commonwealth Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When officers arrived at the scene, the found a woman who had been shot in the hand.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Reports from JSO state that the shooting occurred outside of her home, in her front yard. Initial investigations uncovered that this stated as a conflict between two groups of people, both known to JSO.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

There was a stolen vehicle recovered at the scene that appears to have been used by the suspects prior to the shooting.

Detectives are conducting interviews and canvassing the area to locate the crime scene and all physical evidence.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.