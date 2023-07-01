Woman shot, thrown from vehicle onto side of highway, Lincoln County sheriff says

Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives said a woman was shot several times and thrown from a vehicle onto the side of a highway Friday and they are looking for someone connected with the crime.

A passerby saw it happen at about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 321 near Exit 28 and called 911.

An ambulance took the victim to a hospital.

Officers said they are searching for a person of interest, Randall Lane Shropshire, 53, of Lincolnton, who may be in a white passenger car.

Detectives closed a portion of Highway 321 during the investigation.

If you know where Shropshire is, contact the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

