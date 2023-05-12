Woman shot Thursday evening in Lima

May 12—LIMA — One woman is in hospital after a shooting Thursday evening in Lima.

At 8:17 p.m., several gunshots could be heard coming from the 600 block of Prospect Avenue on Lima's east side. According to a release from Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte sent early Friday, officers were dispatched a few minutes later and found that Kellie Parsons, 21, of Liberty Center, had been shot.

According to the release, four or five juvenile males had approached a residence she was visiting and started speaking to guests in front of the building. After an argument began, the males took out firearms and began shooting at the residence, fleeing from the scene but continuing to shoot as they fled. Two houses and a vehicle were struck by bullets, and investigators believe that more than 20 shots were fired during the incident.

Parsons was transported to Lima Memorial Health System, and while her condition is unknown, her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Stechschulte said.

Following up on information obtained at the scene, officers recovered one of the firearms and obtained the names of several of the suspects, which were not released. The Lima Police SWAT team executed a search warrant on a residence in the 500 block of East Eureka Street believing the juveniles to be at that location, but none were found. Investigators remained on site on Prospect Avenue until after 10 p.m.

The search for the juveniles is ongoing, Stechschulte said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 or CrimeStoppers at 419-229-7867.