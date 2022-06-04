Woman shot trying to break up fight

Jun. 3—An Odessa woman who died last weekend was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight, according to a newly released Odessa Police Department arrest affidavit.

According to the document, officers received a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday from an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Oakwood Drive. When they arrived, they found Erika Renee Pena, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and she later died at Medical Center Hospital.

Witnesses told police Shemar Javorkovit Harrington, 21, and another man were fighting outside one of the apartment complex's buildings when Pena tried to separate the two of them. They reported hearing a gunshot shot and seeing Harrington running toward his apartment complex nearby and the other man running to an apartment near where the shooting took place.

Officers found the other man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left arm and he was taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital, according to the report.

Officers went to Harrington's apartment and confirmed he lived there by speaking with his roommate and they obtained a search warrant. According to the report, officers found a 9 mm cartridge case near where Pena was shot and they also found 9 mm magazines and ammunition in Harrington's apartment and his GMC Sierra.

Harrington was arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Ector County jail shortly before noon Sunday. As of Friday, he remained in custody on bonds totaling $230,000.