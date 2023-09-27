Woman shot Tuesday night in South Akron in critical but stable condition

Akron police are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old woman in critical but stable condition Tuesday night at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Investigators suspect a verbal dispute led to the shooting that took place at 10:46 p.m. in the 1200 block of Moore Street, police said.

The suspect has yet to be identified as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Any can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

