Woman shot twice in Fife while trying to get stolen car back from thief, police say

Peter Talbot
·1 min read

Fife police say a woman was shot twice Monday morning while chasing down the person who stole a car from outside her home. The woman is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a man and woman were letting their vehicle warm up outside their Fife residence Monday morning when a person got in the vehicle and drove off. Fife Police Department assistant chief Dave Woods said the homeowners were alerted to what was happening and got in another vehicle to chase the thief.

The two followed for about two blocks until they came to an intersection at Celebration Avenue East and Radiance Boulevard East where a confrontation between the people in the two vehicles unfolded.

Woods said the person suspected of stealing the car shot the woman in the back and the side, then fled on foot, leaving the stolen car behind. Police responded about 6:40 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in that area.

The gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital.

The intersection where the shooting occurred was closed while police processed evidence. Police are continuing to investigate.

