Woman shot twice while standing outside in Fresno apartment complex parking lot

A 21-year-old woman was struck twice during a shooting at an east-central Fresno apartment complex.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the 3800 block of East Floradora Avenue, near North 9th Street.

Fresno Police said the woman was standing outside in the parking lot when she was shot and suffered two gunshot wounds to her right leg.

In addition, a parked vehicle that was unoccupied was struck.

Fresno Police said the shots came from a black or dark-colored, four-door sedan with possibly two suspects inside. Police said five to seven shots were fired, and added that a five-round shot spotter activation went off in the area.

Police said it was not immediately known if the woman was the intended target, and officers were in search of witnesses and video of the incident.

The woman was transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition and expected to survive, police said.