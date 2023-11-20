Woman shot in Uniontown during reported break-in

A woman was shot in Uniontown during a reported break-in on Monday evening, 911 dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11.

Police were called to Carlisle Street at 5:08 p.m. for reports of a break-in when they learned a woman was shot.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene, working to learn more. WATCH for updates on 11 at 11 and WPXI.com.

The victim was flown to the hospital. There is no update on her condition at this time.

Uniontown City Police are handling the investigation.

