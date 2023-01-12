Woman shot in Washington Shores neighborhood, Orlando police say

At a White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Gov. Ron DeSantis was engaging in "political stunts" by calling up the National Guard to deal with recent migrant crossings to South Florida, and also said he treats migrants like “pawns.”
A second arrest has been made in the case of the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire in subfreezing temperatures, authorities said Wednesday. George Theberge was arrested and charged with tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Dec. 26 birth, police in the city of Manchester said. The baby boy was left alone in a tent for more than an hour before officers found him, authorities say.
While being extradited back to Idaho, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly referenced the brutal killings of four University of Idaho college students, saying it was “really sad what happened to them.” The 28-year-old PhD student has been accused of breaking into an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 and fatally stabbing four of the occupants inside. Although he’s remained relatively quiet since his arrest on Dec. 30 at his parents’ Pennsylvania home, Kohb
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, were found stabbed to death in a rented off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, after local police responded to reports of an unconscious person inside the residence. Nearly seven weeks later, authorities arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger at his parent's home in eastern Pennsylvania, in connection with the students' deaths. Kohberger, a Ph.D. candidate in criminology at Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. "When the affidavit came out, I was absolutely shocked with how rich in information it was," says forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan. Hear why in the video above. Watch part one of this two-part Dr. Phil, "Eerie Details About the Idaho Murders Suspect," Thursday, to find out how authorities were able to use both DNA and cell phone records to identify and track the suspect. And on Friday's conclusion, "Idaho Murders Suspect: Childhood Details Revealed," a childhood friend of Kohberger speaks out about the type of person she knew him to be.
A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault of an elderly Asian woman on a San Francisco Muni bus last month. Although the teenager has been apprehended, investigation into the case continues.
The Brooklyn man who killed Guiying Ma has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Elisaul Perez, 33, picked up a large rock and struck the 62-year-old twice in the head on Nov. 26, 2021. Ma wound up in a medical coma before succumbing to her injuries on Feb. 22, 2022.