Woman shot in Washington Shores neighborhood, Orlando police say

Orlando police say a woman is recovering after a man shot her Wednesday night in Washington Shores.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Columbia Street just west of John Young Parkway.

READ: Man dies after being shot and driven to another location in Orange County

At the scene, investigators said they determined that a fight between the two led to the shooting, but did not give specifics.

Orlando police arrested the man but have not released his name.

READ: Happening Today: FEMA assistance deadline for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators did not provide details on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

READ: Have you seen them? These 113 people are missing from Central Florida

These 113 people are missing in Central Florida. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, their cases date back to the 1960s.

Cayla Wilson was last seen in Daytona Beach on Sept. 3, 2022.

Laurel Rogers was last seen in Port Orange on Feb. 1, 2010.

Karen Burger was last seen in New Smyrna Beach on July 25, 2011.

Ellen Akers was last seen in Ormond Beach on April 18, 1981.

Daniel Thrasher was last seen in Daytona Beach on Jan. 5, 2023.

La'Maiya Mitchell was last seen in DeLand on July 22, 2022.

Darrion Coles was last seen on Jan. 8, 2023 in Daytona Beach.

Autumn McClure was last seen in Ormond Beach on May 10, 2004.

Denali Lee was last seen in Orange City on De. 7, 2022.

Tailynn Cue was last seen in Daytona Beach on Sept. 11, 2022.

Gina Ferraiolo was last seen in Daytona Beach on Nov. 23, 2021.

Caleb Riggins was last seen on June 11, 2022 in Daytona Beach.

John Gawle was last seen in Daytona Beach on July 26, 2022.

Karma Bohlen was last seen in Volusia County on Nov. 8, 2007.

Skylyn Cooper was last seen in Deltona on Feb. 22, 2022.

Eleanna Vargas was last seen in DeLand on Aug. 2, 2022.

Sariah Smith was last seen in Daytona Beach on Jan. 1, 2023.

Tatiyana Campbell-Morris was last seen in Daytona Beach on Oct. 10, 2022.

Cameron Del Gatto was last seen in Daytona Beach on Oct. 14, 2022.

Anthony Halouma was last seen in Daytona Beach on Oct. 11, 2022.

Donovan King was last seen in Daytona Beach on May 25, 2022.

Angel Resendez-Chapion was last seen in Daytona BEach on Dec. 25, 2022.

Jeanette Turley was last seen in Holly Hill on July 20, 2013.

Rahaf Maqousi was last seen on Aug. 20, 2020 in Deltona.

Oasis Killian was last seen on July 20, 2022 in Edgewater.

Kevin Payne was last seen on May 28, 2020 in New Smyrna Beach.

Ann Mason was last seen in New Smyrna Beach on Aug. 19, 2003.

Aguileo Hernandez-Gomez was last seen in Orlando on Nov. 2, 2016.

Riley Pryer was last seen in Orlando on April 27, 2022.

Chalaya Devose was last seen in Ocoee on Dec. 31, 2021.

Elena Chavez Tomas was last seen in Orlando on Dec. 12, 2021.

Zuriannah Giddens was last seen in Orlando on March 1, 2022.

Bruno Diniz was last seen in Orlando on Jan. 15, 2014.

D'Zaiyah Jolly was last seen in Orlando on March 1, 2022.

Nilynne Prostell was last seen in Orlando on Oct. 30, 2021.

Cashonda Patton was last seen in Orlando on Nov. 30, 2022.

Trenton McKinnon was last seen in Orlando.

Ashani Creighton was last seen in Orlando on Aug. 1, 1998.

Glendy Coccaal was last seen in Ocoee on April 10, 2022.

Michelle Parker was last seen in Orlando on Nov. 17, 2011.

Baby Willow was last seen in Orlando on Feb. 15, 2016.

Ta'Lazia Jackson was last seen in Orlando on Dec. 5, 2022.

Markaylia Brewer was last seen in Winter Garden on Nov. 7, 2022.

Samaria Patterson was last seen in Orlando on Nov. 8, 2022.

Alicia Griffin was last seen in Orlando on Feb. 1, 2014.

Legacy Scott was last seen in Orlando on July 7, 2022.

Herbert McKinnon was last seen in Orlando on June 9, 2022.

Jazzaniyah Jones was last seen in Pine Hills on Nov. 14, 2022.

Anders Lorenzo Pablo was last seen in Ocoee on May 24, 2022.

Jonae Seaborn was last seen in Orlando on Nov. 26, 2022.

Nahielys Ortiz was last seen in Orlando on March 23, 2022.

Jerilynn Handley was last seen in Apopka on May 21, 2018.

Caitlyn Kelly was last seen in Winter Park on June 11, 2022.

Cristian Zavala was last seen in Orlando on April 15, 2022.

Dominique Tucker was last seen in Orlando on Oct. 25, 2019.

Oscar Herrera was last seen in Orlando on Nov. 16, 2020.

Damarius Taylor was last seen in Ocoee on Jan. 7 2023.

Jennifer Kesse was last seen in Orlando on Jan. 24, 2006.

Uma Sewpersaud was last seen in Orlando on Jan. 28, 2022.

Ernest Manzanares was last seen in Ocoee on July 28, 1988.

Alonna Perry was last seen in Orlando on Dec. 3, 2022.

Jazmyn Rambo was last seen in Orlando on Dec. 25, 2022.

Sandra Lemire was last seen in Orlando on May 8, 2012.

Mya Heard was last seen in Orlando on Oct. 4, 2022.

Mabel Andrews was last seen in Orlando on Jan. 16, 1976.

Nathanael Van Weel was last seen in Orlando.

Jatwone McIntyre was last seen in Orlando on May 19, 2021.

Tyler Green was last seen in Oakland on March 26, 2020.

Angel Velazquez was last seen in Orlando on Feb. 11, 2022.

Jony Rosales Tzul was last seen in Orlando on April 15, 2017.

Alexis Das was last seen in Ocoee on Nov. 6, 1996.

Ethan Sturgeon was last seen in Orlando on Dec. 12, 2020.

Alan Rosenblum was last seen in Ocoee on May 19, 1992.

Laraib Syeda was last seen in Orlando on May 12, 2022.

Antaniya Medlock was last seen in Orlando on Feb. 13, 2022.

Emma Vaughn was last seen in Orlando on July 10, 1982.

An unidentified man was found dead in the Ocala National Forest on Dec. 30, 1997.

Yaquelin Don was last seen in Ocala on Jan. 31, 2017.

Trinity Hardin was last seen in Ocala on June 6, 2022.

The remains of an unidentified, unknown man were found near Belleview on Jan. 29, 1978.

Gilberto Martir was last seen in Ocala on Jan. 5, 2023.

Dorothy Scofield was last seen in Ocala on July 7, 1976.

An unidentified, unknown man was struck and killed on Interstate 75 near County Road 329 overpass in Ocala on Nov. 18, 1990.

Vanessa Velella was last seen in Ocala on Oct. 1, 2022.

Derek Dunn was last seen in the Ocala area on Feb. 23, 2022.

Michelle Otter was last seen in Ocala on May 7, 1998.

The unidentified, unknown remains of a woman were found south of Fort McCoy on Oct. 1, 1967.

Brian Klecha was last seen near Lakeland on Dec. 6, 2017.

James Conlogue was last seen in Ochlawaha on Aug. 22, 2022.

Damian Miller was last seen in Leesburg on Dec. 12, 2022.

Zophia Kneiss was last seen in Leesburg on Sept. 20, 2022.

John Ryals was last seen in mount Dora on Oct. 22, 2021.

The remains of an unidentified, unknown transgender woman were found near Clermont on Sept. 25, 1988.

The remains of an unidentified, unknown woman were found near Altoona on April 4, 1984.

William Arrant was last seen in Eustis on Jan. 4, 2023.

Trenton Duckett was last seen in Leesburg on Aug. 26, 2006.

Arielle Diaz was last seen in Leesburg on Dec. 13, 2022.

Derek Cutler was last seen in Clermont on Dec. 28, 2021

Lacey Buenfil was last seen in Altoona on Dec. 27, 2011.

Heavyn Kies was last seen in Leesburg on Oct. 26, 2022.

Pamela Nater was last seen in Altoona on Oct. 2, 1966.

The remains of an unidentified, unknown woman were found near Sorrento on Dec. 7, 1991.

Lelisia Slade was last seen in Melbourne on Sept. 22, 1989.

Dava Cline was last seen in Melbourne on Oct. 25, 2022.

Keith Fleming was last seen in Cocoa Beach on April 22, 1977.

Susan Miller was last seen in Melbourne on March 31, 1980.

Kathy Portelli was last seen in Melbourne on July 21, 1998.

Jayden Goodson was last seen in Cocoa on May 15, 2020.

Jayden Stewart was last seen in Cocoa on Jan. 4, 2023.

Jayda Jordan was last seen in Titusville on Sept. 14, 2022.

Jeannine Erwin was last seen in Melbourne on March 19, 2006.

Maria Perez was last seen in Melbourne on April 7, 2021.

An unidentified female was last seen in Titusville on May 15, 2018.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.