Woman shot in west Belleville as suspect flees with her purse, police say

A woman was shot in the head after a man stole her purse Wednesday morning, Belleville Police say.

The woman’s wounds are not life-threatening, according to a police department release.

The victim said a Black male in his late teens or early 20s approached her as she was stepping out of her vehicle in the parking lot of a commercial building in the 9200 block of West Main Street shortly after 8 a.m.

The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded her purse, police say. After a struggle, the man shot once at the woman and fled west on foot, according to police.

Police administered first aid at the scene before the woman was transported to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment of her wound.

A K-9 from Caseyville Police responded to the scene to assist. Belleville Police Crime Scene Unit and detectives responded to begin an investigation. At least four vehicles in the parking lot were cordoned off by police tape. Investigators examined and took photos of the vehicles and a nearby building.

The Belleville Police Department is investigating a possible armed robbery at 9200 West Main St. in Belleville, this morning.

The suspect remained at large as of Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Police are calling the incident a “random act of violence” and are asking residents in the area to check home surveillance for any footage of the incident or suspect. Police say the victim described the suspect as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with a slim build. He was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 and ask for the Investigations Division.

This is an active investigation, and more information will be provided when appropriate.