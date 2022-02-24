Man shot in west Fort Worth robbery attempt on Wednesday evening, police say
A man was shot in an attempted robbery Fort Worth around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail in west Fort Worth, according to police.
A spokesperson for MedStar said the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said they took one woman into custody and are still looking for another suspect, believed to be in a nearby motel.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.