Woman shot in West Hollywood; suspect is barricaded inside apartment

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter lands on La Brea Avenue amid the shooting investigation in West Hollywood on Friday morning. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

A woman was shot Friday in a West Hollywood apartment and police are trying to make contact with the suspected shooter who is barricaded inside the building, according to authorities.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter landed on La Brea Avenue shortly before noon in response to the incident. SWAT officers have arrived at the scene and crisis negotiators will attempt to speak with the suspect, who is believed to be barricaded in one of the apartment units, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 7000 block of West Santa Monica Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. to reports of a gunshot victim. Paramedics transported the woman to a local hospital, Fire Department spokesperson Kaitlyn Aldana said. Authorities did not disclose the shooting victim's condition.

The city of West Hollywood said the general public should avoid the area near North La Brea Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

"A perimeter containment area has been set up," the advisory said. "Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.