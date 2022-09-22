Woman shot in Westwood

Sep. 22—WESTWOOD — A domestic dispute led to a shooting in Westwood early Thursday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP Trooper Shane Goodall said a woman was shot in the abdomen. It is unknown who fired the round, he said, but detectives were still investigating the complaint as of Thursday afternoon.

KSP was contacted at 2:48 a.m., Goodall said, responding to 110 McKnight Street.

"After speaking with all parties and consulting with the Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney, it was concluded that no criminal charges will be brought against any party," Goodall said.