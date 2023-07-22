Woman shot while boating in Albemarle, police say
A woman was shot while boating on Long Lake on Saturday morning, Albemarle Police confirmed.
Police say she was in a watercraft around 11:43 a.m. Saturday when she was struck by a gunshot on Long Lake in the area of Concord Road.
She was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect has not been identified.
READ MORE: Teenager hospitalized after crash on Lake Hickory
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Albemarle Police Department as the case remains under investigation.