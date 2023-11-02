Woman shot while breaking up domestic disturbance still waiting for arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly two months after a woman was shot along the Riverfront trying to break up a domestic disturbance, police are still looking for the man they say is responsible.

Alfred Humphrey, 54, is facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder and being in possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony in connection to the shooting on September 8.

Woman shot after intervening in ‘domestic situation’ downtown: MPD

The victim, who did not want to be identified, is still recovering from her injury. She said she doesn’t understand why Humphrey is not in custody, and she hasn’t heard from investigators in weeks.

“Police know who he is, they know his address, they know all of this stuff about him,” she said. “I’ve been told multiple stories like, oh, we know where he is, but he’s turned his phone off, or we know where he is, but we are waiting on something.”

The victim, who is an ICU nurse, is talking for the first time about what happened.

She said she was walking her two dogs behind her apartment building along Riverside Drive when she saw a man beating up a woman. She said she yelled for him to stop, and he shot her at point-blank range.

“I usually carry pepper spray on me, and I approached him with the pepper spray, and he just pulled out a gun and shot me. He didn’t say anything; he just pointed and shot. He wasn’t even six feet away,” she said.

She said her medical training kicked in, and she was able to call 911, get the suspect’s tag number, and calm down the woman who was being attacked.

“It was weird being at the center of something like that. It’s just so weird to have something like that happen to you. It’s almost like your brain can’t process it in real-time. It took a long time for me to think it over and really think about what happened,” the victim said.

She was rushed to the Regional Medical Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to her pelvis. She said the bullet exited her left hip and miraculously missed all of her vital organs.

Dad shot, killed in front of his children outside Whitehaven restaurant

“It was crazy. I got discharged that same night. I have some nerve damage and muscle damage, but it’s stuff that’s repairable,” she said. ” I’m fortunate in that regard, but for, like, the first month, it was difficult to walk and do basic tasks.”

She said she doesn’t regret anything she did that day but said it doesn’t make sense that Humphrey hasn’t been locked up.

“I think about the past two months and what I’ve had to go through and think that he’s just out there living life with the same freedoms the rest of us have,” she said.

Since the shooting, she has had nightmares and has decided to leave Memphis. She said she worries that Humphrey is still walking around and doesn’t want to see anyone else get hurt.

“They shoot somebody in broad daylight. Why would you like someone like that to continue to be in society?” said the victim. “What is to stop him from pulling a gun on anybody?”

If you know anything about Humphrey’s whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.