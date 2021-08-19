Woman shot while driving is 7th person shot in Durham in under 24 hours

A woman shot in her car Thursday afternoon became the seventh person injured or killed by gunfire in Durham in less than 24 hours.

The woman was driving when she was shot in the 1400 block of Ridgeway Avenue and crashed her car shortly before 4 p.m., Durham Police Department spokesperson Kammie Michael wrote in an email.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting followed six people shot, one of them fatally, in two incidents Wednesday night.

The locations of all three shootings are within about a mile of each other.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, shots rang out at the intersection of Ridgeway Avenue and Wabash Street in the McDougald Terrace public housing complex, sending children and adults running. Four people were shot, according to police.

A woman and two men were taken to the hospital. Larry Wynne Jackson Jr., one of those shot, died a short time later, police said. A second woman was treated at the scene.

A few minutes later, officers responded to another shooting on Linwood Avenue, about a half a mile away from the shooting at the intersection.

A man found in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital. A woman who said she was in the car with him was dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

The Durham Report

Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."