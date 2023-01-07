Woman shot while driving on Interstate 295; state police are investigating

HOPEWELL — State police say a woman was shot early Saturday morning as she drove on Interstate 295.

State police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said in an email that the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. north of the state Route 36 exit. The victim was driving northbound when a vehicle came up behind her, and one of the occupants began shooting at her car.

Shehan said the victim was hit by gunfire, but she was able to safely pull off at the highway’s 13-mile marker. The suspect vehicle kept on going.

The victim, who was not identified but Shehan said she was 36 years old and a Hopewell resident, was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg. Her injuries were considered not life-threatening.

State police did not release a description of the suspect vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

