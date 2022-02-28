Woman shot while driving south on I-5 in Lakewood, state troopers say

State troopers are searching for the person who shot a 22-year-old woman Sunday while she was driving on southbound Interstate 5 in Lakewood.

The woman was hospitalized at Madigan Army Medical Center, and Washington State Patrol troopers said she was in stable condition.

Trooper Robert Reyer said the shooting occurred between 4:45 and 5 p.m. just north of the Bridgeport Way exit. The woman was driving with her boyfriend in the passenger seat when a bullet struck her in the forearm and abdomen.

Reyer said authorities don’t have a description of the vehicle the gunfire came from or the occupants of that vehicle. He said detectives are asking anyone who might have seen the vehicle or shooter between 84th Street and Bridgeport Way on southbound Interstate 5 to contact WSP.

Troopers aren’t sure what led to the shooting. After she was struck, the woman exited the interstate and pulled into a fast food parking lot, where she called 911.

Reyer said it appeared that only one gunshot was fired at the woman’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen passenger car. He said troopers are still seeking information on another Interstate 5 shooting that occurred in Tacoma last week.