Woman shot while driving after vehicle pulls up, opens fire on I-285, police say

A woman is recovering after officials say she was shot on the interstate.

DeKalb County police said on Thursday at 11:13 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Covington Highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim was driving north on Interstate 285 when a vehicle pulled up next to hers and fired multiple rounds at her car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials have not said if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: