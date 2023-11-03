Woman shot while driving after vehicle pulls up, opens fire on I-285, police say
A woman is recovering after officials say she was shot on the interstate.
DeKalb County police said on Thursday at 11:13 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Covington Highway.
When officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
According to the investigation, the victim was driving north on Interstate 285 when a vehicle pulled up next to hers and fired multiple rounds at her car.
Officials have not said if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
