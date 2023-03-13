Woman shot while inside car, Statesville police say

A woman was shot inside a car in Statesville, police told Channel 9.

It happened along North Center Street around noon on Monday.

ALSO READ: Parents, uncle sentenced in shooting death of 4-year-old boy in Gaston County

Police rerouted traffic around the street while they investigated.

Channel 9 is working to learn what led up to the shooting and if anyone will be arrested.

>> Channel 9′s Dave Faherty is working to learn more information at the scene. Watch Channel 9 starting at 5 p.m. for more.

(WATCH BELOW: Arrest made after man killed in Lowell shooting, police say)