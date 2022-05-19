Woman shot while trying to get her kids to safety from group fight; two arrested, police say

A fight between a group of people ended with a woman shot and now two men are charged for the crime, according to the Memphis Police Department.

That woman was just trying to get her kids to safety when she was hit by the bullet, police said.

According to police, a group of people, including 23-year-old Cortney Partee and 21-year-old Jevonte Johnson, were fighting on Florida St. around 5 p.m. on May 15.

(From left) Jevonte Johnson, 21, and Cortney Partee, 23, have both been charged with aggravated assault.

Police said multiple people pulled out guns and started to shoot at each other.

When officers arrived one of the shooters, Partee, had been shot, according to Memphis Police.

During the madness, a woman was trying to get her children to safety when she was hit by a bullet, police said. She was taken to Regional One Hospital by a private vehicle and was treated and released, according to police.

Johnson was identified as another shooter later and arrested, police said.

Both Partee and Johnson have been charged with aggravated assault and given a $50,000 bond.

As of Thursday, May 18, both had posted those bonds and been released, according to police.

Memphis Police said their investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

