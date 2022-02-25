Woman shot while walking in central Fresno neighborhood. She was found on the sidewalk

A woman was rushed to the hospital after a drive-by shooting Thursday night in a central Fresno neighborhood.

Just before 8 p.m. officers responded to the area of Fedora and College avenues for a Shot Spotter alert, Lt. Ignacio Ruiz.

Officers arrived and found a woman lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her lower torso. The woman was taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

According to Ruiz, the victim and another person were walking in the neighborhood when a vehicle drove alongside them and opened fire. The vehicle then fled the scene. No suspect or vehicle information information was available.

The person walking with the victim was not injured in the shooting.

Ruiz said it is unknown yet if the shooting was gang related but it does appear to be an isolated incident.