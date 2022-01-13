Woman shot while walking in east Fort Worth Wednesday night, police say
A woman was shot while walking near an east Fort Worth intersection Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. between the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and Collard Street, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, responding police found the injured woman.
The woman was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and is expected to survive.
The investigation remains ongoing.