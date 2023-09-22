Woman shot through window at Bellshire apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was shot by a possibly masked man at an apartment complex in the Bellshire neighborhood early Friday morning. ‘

The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. at a complex on Skyline Ridge Drive.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the woman was shot as she went to investigate the sound of someone tapping on a glass window. A man who was possibly wearing a mask fired multiple times through the glass and shot the victim, according to Metro police.

The woman was hit in the thigh and taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile was also inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.

