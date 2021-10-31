Woman shot and wounded after gunfire riddles her bedroom window, police say

A woman was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday when a barrage of bullets were fired into her bedroom window, Lauderhill police say.

“She was hit in the thigh and arm,” Lt. Michael Santiago said. “How many times I don’t know.”

The woman, whose name was not released by police, is expected to survive. She called 911 after the shooting at her home, a one-story quadplex in the 1900 block of NW 59th Way, Santiago said.

Rescue crews took the woman to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where she is being treated for her injuries.

Santiago said multiple shots were fired. A South Florida Sun Sentinel reporter counted 24 bullet holes in the wall and windows of the home.

Neighbors declined to comment.

Police don’t have a description of the suspect or a motive at this time, Santiago said.

The victim is not cooperating with police and says she’s not interested in pursuing charges, he added.

“Right now we are asking anyone who has information on the case to call us,” Santiago said. “All we can do at this point is process the evidence and look for surveillance cameras and find witnesses.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Sun Sentinel staff photographer Joe Cavaretta contributed to this story.

