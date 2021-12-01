Woman shot, wounded in parking lot of 54th Street Grill & Bar in Independence: police

A woman was shot in the leg Tuesday night outside an Independence restaurant following a situation police currently believe was some sort of domestic dispute.

Officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 54th Street Grill & Bar at 18700 E 38th Terrace on a report of shots fired in the area, said Jack Taylor, a department spokesman. Police say the shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim suffered an injury described as non-life-threatening. Investigators believe the shooter is possibly a sibling of the woman, Taylor said.

Police have identified a suspect. Officers were working to bring that person into police custody as of Tuesday night, Taylor said.