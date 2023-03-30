Woman shot in wrist while shopping at Home Depot, Fort Worth police say

A woman was shot in the wrist by an unknown person while shopping at a Home Depot in the Overton Woods neighborhood of southwest Fort Worth on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Home Depot, located at 4850 Southwest Loop 820, shortly before 10 a.m. regarding a shooting call, police said.

A customer told officers she was shopping when she felt a burning sensation in her wrist. She discovered a bullet had grazed the skin there.

It’s unclear whether the woman was inside or outside the store when the incident occurred. Police said it’s unknown where the bullet came from.