Woman shoved down Queens subway stairs in unprovoked attack

A 22-year-old woman was shoved down a flight of stairs in a terrifying unprovoked attack at a Queens subway station, police said Wednesday.

The victim was standing on the platform at the elevated 82nd Street/Jackson Heights station waiting for a northbound No. 7 train around 5:20 a.m. Sunday when a man randomly approached her, cops said.

The crazed attacker punched her in the face multiple times before pushing her down the staircase leading to the mezzanine.

While she was lying at the bottom of the stairs, the vicious man threw a bag she had dropped at her.

He took off, leaving the injured young woman in the station.

Medics took her to Elmhurst Hospital to be treated for injuries to her left knee, back and right hand, cops said.

She was diagnosed with a compression fracture to her back.

Police on Wednesday released an image of the attacker and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.