Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said.

The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police.

The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, cops were told.

During the clash, the other woman pushed the victim, sending her tumbling past the edge of the platform and onto the tracks below.

A good Samaritan managed to help the woman back onto the tracks. No trains entered the station during the rescue.

The victim suffered minor injuries to her hands and wrists in the fall, cops said.

While the two women entered the station together, it wasn’t immediately clear if the two knew each other before the argument broke out, police said.

The attacker ran off. No arrests have been made.