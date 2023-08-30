Woman shoved onto Tribeca subway tracks in unprovoked attack, pulled back onto platform by good Samaritans

A woman waiting for a subway train in Tribeca was shoved onto the tracks in a harrowing unprovoked attack but pullled back onto the platform by good Samaritans, cops said Wednesday.

The 34-year-old victim had just walked down the stairs to the No. 1/2/3 express platform at the Chambers St. station when a stranger charged at her about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, shocked witnesses told police.

The assailant shoved the woman off the platform onto the downtown tracks, cops said.

No train was entering the station and other straphangers managed to help the woman get back onto the platform as her attacker stormed off.

The woman was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Lower Manhattan with a minor injury to her leg.

Cops were still looking for the subway shover Wednesday. He was wearing a red T-shirt, dark-colored sweatpants and tan boots.

The shoving comes as cops investigate a spate of violence on the city’s rails.

On Sunday night, a man angry about being woken up at his subway train’s last stop in upper Manhattan beat a NYC Transit train operator with a pipe, police said. The assault took place at the 168th St. station in Washington Heights.

On Aug. 26, a stranger sprayed a 50-year-old subway rider in the face with a noxious liquid then stabbed him in the head during an unprovoked attack at the 28th St. station in Gramercy Park, police said.

On Aug. 22, an outraged Queens straphanger was caught on camera viciously elbowing another passenger in the face after the man innocently nodded off on his shoulder.

“I’m not your f---ing pillow!” the sunglasses-sporting suspect screamed repeatedly in Spanish before he smashed his 27-year-old victim’s face with three devastating elbow strikes and bedlam ensued on the F train heading into the Forest Hills-71st Ave. station.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases, police said.