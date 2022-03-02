Woman shoved into traffic, pinned under vehicle in fight at hospital, GA officials say

A woman was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured in an argument at an Atlanta hospital parking garage, police say.

The woman was hurt after the argument with another woman on the sixth-floorparking deck of Piedmont Hospital around 9:30 a.m. March 1, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The victim was shoved into the traffic lane during the incident, police said in a news release. According to WSB and other outlets, the woman was pinned underneath a car.

When emergency responders arrived, they used a jack to lift the vehicle and get the woman out, WSB reported.

The victim was taken to the hospital unconscious and not breathing, WSB reported.

The driver who struck the victim remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

The suspect in the argument, Gloria Franklin, 69, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery and taken to the Fulton County Jail, police said.

The victim remains in serious condition, police said.

