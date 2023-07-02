Woman shows up at local hospital after being shot in Munhall

Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Eighth Avenue in Munhall, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital around 3:50 a.m. Sunday by private vehicle. Her condition was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

