Woman on sidewalk is killed when SUV jumps curb and drags her, Pennsylvania cops say

A woman was walking on a sidewalk when an SUV jumped the curb, hit a utility pole and struck her, according to Pennsylvania news outlets.

The vehicle then dragged her about 15 feet in the deadly accident in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia, WPVI reported.

Philadelphia police responded to the crash at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, according to an incident report sent to McClatchy News.

The vehicle was still on scene, but four occupants ran away, police said. According to KYW, the four occupants went to a police station to report the accident.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s or 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WTXF. She was wearing scrubs when she was killed.

“This female had no chance,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI. “It’s a real tragedy.”

She has not been publicly identified.

One person has since been arrested in the incident, according to WTXF.

Police said charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Germantown is in northern Philadelphia.

