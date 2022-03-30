Woman sinks teeth into neighbor’s pitbull to protect her Pomeranian, Ohio cops say

A woman in Ohio bit back against her neighbor’s pitbull after the dog attacked her Pomeranian, police told news outlets.

On the morning of March 28, the unidentified 52-year-old told police that she heard her pet dog, named Kevin, yelping outside her Newton Township home, WFMJ reported.

She ran to the rescue, putting herself between the dogs and becoming part of the fray, according to the TV station. During the fight, she sank her teeth into one of the pitbull’s ears, she told investigators.

The woman got Kevin to safety and rushed him to a veterinarian’s office, before seeking treatment for herself at a hospital, The Vindicator reported.

When Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies came to speak with her at the hospital, she was bloodied and scratched, with several puncture wounds to her arm, the outlet reported. She told deputies that one of her teeth was loose from biting the neighbor’s dog.

That dog’s owner has been ordered to appear in court, on a charge of failing to keep an animal under control, according to TV station WKBN.

His pitbull had multiple bite marks and needed stitches following the Monday scuffle.

