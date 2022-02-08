Woman sitting in car shot, wounded at southwest Fort Worth intersection, police say

A woman was shot and wounded Monday night after a car pulled up beside her at an intersection in southwest Fort Worth and a gunman opened fire, Fort Worth police said.

The gunman fired several times, striking the woman, who was in her car.

The wounded woman drove to the 7300 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard West and approached Fort Worth police officers.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 6700 block of West Vickery Boulevard.

The woman told police she had just left a Walmart and drove to an intersection near Texas 183 and West Vickery Boulevard when a vehicle pulled up beside her car and someone began shooting.

No suspects had been arrested as of late Monday.

Detectives with the gun violence unit are investigating the shooting.