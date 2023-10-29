Woman sitting at picnic table stabbed to death at apartment complex, Texas cops say

A 24-year-old Texas man is accused of attacking a woman sitting at a picnic table, stabbing her to death, police told news outlets.

Police in Conroe responded to the apartment complex at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, and found a woman, identified as 52-year-old Talat Jehan Khan, with multiple stab wounds, police told KTRK.

The woman was sitting at a picnic table with her dog and talking to someone on the phone when a man “came out of nowhere,” a witness told KHOU, adding “I heard that she was screaming.”

Matthew Amador, an apartment resident, saw and heard the commotion and came outside with a sword, he told KPRC.

“The perpetrator was checking her pulse which was really bad. I saw him checking her pulse, and then he stabbed her three times. Then as I yelled, ‘hey,’ he turned around and looked at me then ran,” Amador told the outlet.

Conroe police set up a perimeter and found and arrested Miles Joseph Fridrich, KHOU reported.

Fridrich is facing a charge of murder and his bail is set at $500,000, jail records show.

Officials did not say what may have motivated the killing.

Conroe is roughly 40 miles north of Houston.

