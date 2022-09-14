Woman skips sentencing in Lima bar fight; man arrested

Sep. 14—LIMA — A second Lima resident charged in a January bar fight that left a local man with extensive facial fractures failed to show up to court for sentencing Wednesday — the same day another man charged in the incident was arrested.

Janicqua Bailey, 23, who is out on bond, was set to be sentenced on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault charge a week after her boyfriend, Nicholas Williams, received four years in prison for the same January 2022 incident.

Tysheen Polk, 26, who was also involved in the fight, was arrested Wednesday morning on felonious assault and contempt of court charges. He had evaded capture since the incident.

It happened outside J's American Pub, leaving Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, with injuries that required him to be transported via helicopter to a Toledo hospital for surgery.

Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Kyle Thines said Bailey is on a GPS ankle monitor. Through tracking, it was discovered that Bailey or her ankle monitor had stopped at one location for a long period of time.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser will issue a bench warrant for Bailey's arrest, according to a bailiff.

Donavan Denson, 22, has also pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced next week.

According to court documents, Lima police officers were dispatched to the bar in reference to a large fight after receiving a 911 call from Jordan Wehrly, who at the time was an off-duty patrolman with the Spencerville Police Department. Wehrly has since left that position.

Upon their arrival, officers located Fisher-Jones, whose face was covered in blood, outside the bar.

