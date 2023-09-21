Woman slain in suspected Fayetteville murder-suicide was soldier at Fort Liberty

A woman who was found slain in her Fayetteville home last week was a paratrooper stationed at Fort Liberty, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The body of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jessica Moore, 35, was found about 10 p.m. Sept. 14 in her home on Kentyre Drive, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Tito Matos of Fayetteville, who was in a "domestic relationship" with Moore, is believed to have killed her, police said.

Forty minutes after the discovery of Moore's body, Matos was found inside his vehicle in Southern Pines, about 35 miles from Kentyre Drive, "slumped over and suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound." A police officer had stopped the vehicle on U.S. 1 near West Morganton Road at 10:45 p.m. for a traffic violation, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Matos was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern Pines police subsequently learned the vehicle was being sought in the killing of Moore, a news release said.

A portion of Kentyre Drive in Fayetteville is blocked by police vehicles and crime scene tape on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, after Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jessica Moore was found dead in her home there. The man suspected of killing her then killed himself in Moore County, Southern Pines police said.

Originally from Melbourne, Florida, Moore had served in the Army nearly 17 years, Maj. Matt Visser, spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps, said. She arrived at Fort Liberty in February 2020 and was an air traffic and airspace management technician for the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, Visser said.

Related: Woman slain in home, suspect found dead in Moore County, officials say

Lt. Col. Anthony Clas, spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division, said the incident is under investigation by not only local law enforcement but also the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends, and members of (Moore's) unit during this difficult time," Clas said by email.

The Fayetteville Police Department has not released a cause of death or motive in the slaying.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Woman slain in suspected murder-suicide was soldier at Fort Liberty