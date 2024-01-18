Woman slams 10-year-old’s head into display case at mall in unproved attack, cops say

A 25-year-old woman attacked a 10-year-old girl at a Michigan mall, then was arrested the next day, police said.

Officers responded to a call about an alleged assault at Somerset Collection Mall on Jan. 12, according to a Troy Police Department news release.

A father told police he was near the mall’s food court with his daughter and some of her friends when a woman, later identified as Reanna Valentine, grabbed one of the 10-year-old girls, authorities said.

Surveillance footage showed the Detroit woman “forcefully grab” the girl’s head and slam it into the display case after she walked in front of her, police said.

“The attack appeared unprovoked and for no apparent reason,” police said.

The girl told officers Valentine “laughed and smiled at her after the assault,” according to the department.

Valentine was arrested when she returned to the mall the next day, police said. She is charged with assault and battery.

Troy is about 25 miles north of Detroit.

