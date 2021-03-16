Woman slashed across hand while walking home in NYC

Police are looking for a man who slashed a college student across the hand as she was walking home in Brooklyn.

Video Transcript

- A college student in New York City followed and attacked with a knife. Cops are looking for the man who slashed the woman across the hand.

Eyewitness News reporter Crystal Cranmore spoke exclusively with the victim.

- It's, like, almost three inches long and it's really deep.

CRYSTAL CRANMORE: The scars left behind--

- I got five stitches.

CRYSTAL CRANMORE: --now healing. But this 25-year-old woman, who chooses to be identified only as Cindy, says it'll be a while befor she's fully recovered from an attack that also left her emotionally wounded.

- I couldn't walk on the street at nighttime alone anymore.

CRYSTAL CRANMORE: Police say they're looking for this man in connection with the February 28 assault near Dekalb Avenue and Skillman Street in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Cindy says the suspect followed her as she walked home around 11:00 PM.

- When I slow down, he slow down. And when I speed up, he also speed up.

CRYSTAL CRANMORE: The local university student says she tried to change direction in an attempt to derail the suspect, but he caught up to her.

- And then choke my neck and saying, "Be quiet, I got a knife," and I just started screaming.

CRYSTAL CRANMORE: It was during the scuffles, Cindy says, the suspect cut her hand. She says in fighting the suspect off, she ripped off his mask.

- Once I took off his mask, he ran away.

CRYSTAL CRANMORE: Investigators tell us the suspect ran south on skillman Street. Residents, now being extra cautious, were upset to hear what happened.

- Something like this is, how do you say, inexcusable.

CRYSTAL CRANMORE: But Cindy is counting her blessings.

- I'm the luckiest person. I'm still alive.

CRYSTAL CRANMORE: The man police are looking for is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. Anyone with information is urged to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.