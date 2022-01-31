Woman slashed to death at a house in Fort Worth’s Fairmount section, authorities say

A 59-year-old woman was slain on Sunday at a house in Fort Worth’s Fairmount section, authorities said.

The victim appeared to have been cut and was found about 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Henderson Street, Fort Worth police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office had not released her name.

The victim was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, and pronounced dead there.

Police did not announce an arrest. Homicide Unit detectives were investigating the killing.