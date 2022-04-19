Woman slashed during argument in Midtown subway station

A man slashed a woman in the leg during an argument in a Midtown subway station Monday evening, police said.

The 34-year-old victim got into an argument with a man on the M train platform at 34th St.-Herald Square about 6 p.m., cops said.

The man pulled out a knife and sliced her left leg, sources said. He fled, and she, bleeding from the stab wound, headed to the platform stairs and sat down, police sources said.

Medics took her to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators were trying to determine if the victim and her attacker knew each other, sources said.

The suspect remained at large Monday night.